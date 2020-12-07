India Top Headlines

Farmers’ Protest Enters on the 12th, Kejriwal Will Visit Singhu Border Today | India News

NEW DELHI: Undeterred by an ongoing cold snap, farmers continue to camp at the Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) as their protest against the central government’s agricultural laws entered the twelfth day on Monday.

Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his Cabinet colleagues, is scheduled to visit the Singhu border at 10 am to review the arrangements made for protesting farmers.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three recently enacted agricultural laws: the Trade in Agricultural Products and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020, the Farmers Price Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) Agricultural Warranty and Services Act of 2020 and the Essential Products (Amendment) Act of 2020.

The protests have disrupted normal life in Delhi-NCR as several borders linking Delhi with cities in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are closed.

The Chilla border on the Noida link road and the Gazipur border on NH 24 has been closed to traffic due to protests from farmers. Delhi traffic police have advised people to avoid the Noida and NH 24 link road to get to Delhi and use Apsara / Bhopra / DND.

The Tikri and Jharoda borders are closed to any traffic movement. The Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicles such as cars and two-wheelers, while the Jhatikara border is open for two-wheelers only.

At present, the borders of Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan / Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera are open, while the borders of Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari and Mangesh are closed.

NH 44 has been closed on both sides and the police have advised people to take alternative routes across the Lampur, Safiabad and Saboli borders. Traffic has also been diverted from the Mukarba and GTK roads and people have been warned to avoid the outer ring road and the GTK road.

Farmer leaders have held several rounds of talks with the government, but so far they have been inconclusive. After the fifth round of talks, the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar called another meeting on December 9.

Meanwhile, protesting farmers had called for a nationwide lockdown on December 8.

Opposition parties including Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Party Revolutionary Socialist (RSP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party (SP), All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), Shiv Sena and the National Congress Party (NCP) also supported the call for ‘Bharat bandh’.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), who left the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to protest against farm laws, also announced that he will support Bharat Bandh.

Mayawati, head of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), has also announced that her party will support the “Bharat bandh”.

