Doesn’t endorse ‘Bharat Bandh’ but farm laws need change: BKS | India News

Doesn't endorse 'Bharat Bandh' but farm laws need change: BKS

BHOPAL: Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), backed by RSS, said on Monday that it will not support Tuesday’s ‘Bharat Bandh’ against the Center’s new agricultural laws, but would like the laws to go through some “improvements.”

Some organizations representing farmers have called for a national shutdown to protest the three recently enacted laws related to agriculture.

“We are not supporting the ‘Bharat bandh’ but we do not support the three laws in their entirety (completely),” Mahesh Choudhari, BKS sanghatan mantri (organizing secretary) of Madhya Kshetra (Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh) told PTI.

“We want some improvements in the laws. We wrote to the Center in August and recommended facilitating the acquisition at a minimum support price (MSP) following the suggestions of the villages. The Center has already assured that this will be studied,” said Choudhari.

He said the BKS strongly favors the “ek bazaar, ek desh” (one market, one country) provision in laws, as well as various other measures that will greatly benefit farmers.

Choudhari tried to downplay the ongoing protests by farmers on the outskirts of Delhi, saying that “you know the people involved in them and the slogans that are raised there.”

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points in Delhi against the new agricultural laws.

Several rounds of talks between the Center and the farmers failed to break the deadlock.

