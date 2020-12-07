Do not force anyone to join Bharat Bandh, says farmers union

Opinion

The farmers union on Monday urged farmers not to force anyone to join the Bharat Bandh convocation on December 8.

“We call on farmers not to force anyone to observe Bharat Bandh. People support our movement willingly. Even the railroad people will support the bandh. Entrepreneurs from four states are with us. We don’t have to go and say that tomorrow is Bharat bandh, ”President Balbir Singh Rajewal, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Rajewal), said at a press conference on the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border.

Rajewal said that emergency services will be allowed during the full Bharat Bandh. The farmers union also stated that no political party will be allowed on stage.

“The bandh will be observed all day tomorrow. Chakka jam until 3 in the afternoon. It will be a peaceful bandh. We are adamant about not allowing any political leader to come onto our stage, ”said farmer leader Dr. Darshan Pal, while addressing the press conference.

Rajewal reiterated that the government will have to accept the farmers’ demands, saying: “We want nothing less than the withdrawal of the new agricultural laws.”

Opposition parties have lent their support to the Bharat Bandh demonstration on December 8 called by the farmers’ unions in protest against the new agricultural laws enacted by the central government.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three recently enacted agricultural laws: the Trade in Agricultural Products and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020, the Farmer Price Agreement ( Empowerment and Protection) Agricultural Warranty and Services Act of 2020 and the Essential Products (Amendment) Act of 2020.

Farmer leaders have held several rounds of talks with the government, but so far they have been inconclusive. After the fifth round of talks, the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar called another meeting on December 9.