Delhi shrouded in first fog of the season, visibility impaired

The national capital was engulfed in a thick layer of fog on Monday morning, and visibility dropped to zero at the Palam weather station. This was the first dense fog of the season, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said. It also contributed to the deterioration of Delhi’s air quality, which nearly hit the “severe” mark.

According to IMD officials, “there was a“ very dense fog ”in Palam, which disrupted flight operations and road traffic during the early hours of Monday.

RK Jenamani, head of the MeT department at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) said: “For approximately three hours, between 6.30am and 9am, visibility was zero. It was only after 9am that he improved to 50 meters here. When visibility is zero, flight operations must be suspended. The runway visibility was 75-125 meters. There was a sudden change in atmospheric conditions due to easterly winds which resulted in a thick layer of fog. We also expect ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy’ fog on Tuesday; however, the intensity will be on the lower side. “

At the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s climate representative, a “moderate” fog was observed with visibility reduced to 300 meters at 8:30 am. “The foggy season has started. The easterly winds that blew over Delhi until noon Sunday brought moisture. The high moisture content combined with the low wind speed resulted in dense fog. On Tuesday, we expect ‘dense’ fog in Safdarjung while in Palam there is ‘very dense fog’, ”said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecast center.

He added that in Safdarjung, visibility could drop to less than 200 meters on Tuesday morning. Additionally, air quality is likely to remain on the high end of “very poor” due to the impact of fog, which makes the air heavier and allows for a higher concentration of pollutants. “Although the moisture content will begin to drop from Tuesday, its impact will only be felt later in the day. Also, the wind speed will increase to 10-12 km / h, which may result in an improvement in air quality from December 9 to 10, ”said Srivastava.

Also, Delhi may see “very light rain” or drizzle on December 11 due to a western disturbance that will affect all of northwestern India, including Delhi. “Until at least December 12, there will be no significant changes in morning and night temperatures. Only after the passage of the WD, could there be a drop in temperature, “he said.

On Monday, the low temperature was 12 degrees Celsius, three levels above normal. The maximum was set at 26.3 degrees Celsius, two levels above normal.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average reading of the air quality index (AQI) was 400, in the “very poor” zone, only a level of “severe” (401). It was 389 on Sunday. On Saturday, Delhi’s air quality was in the “severe” zone with an AQI reading of 404.

At least 12 of the 35 monitoring stations, including those located in the main hot spots, already record the air quality that has passed the category of “serious”. On a scale of 0-500, an AQI value between 301-400 is considered “very poor” while 401-500 is “severe”.