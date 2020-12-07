India Top Headlines

Covid-19: India registers 26,208 new cases, the lowest in 152 days | India News

NEW DELHI: India’s daily Covid-19 count fell sharply on Monday, with new cases falling to a low of 152 days and the death toll at 389, the lowest in 158 days. Only 26,208 new cases of the virus were detected in the country, a 21% drop from Sunday’s count of 33,231. This was the lowest number of new cases recorded in a single day since July 8, when the count was 25,641.

New cases decline every Monday due to decreased testing and staff shortages over the weekend. The sharp drop in new cases this Monday is likely due to declining infections, a clearly visible trend in weekly numbers, as well as very low tests on Sunday. Only 8,01,081 tests were conducted for Covid across India on Sunday, the lowest level in 10 weeks since Sept. 27, according to the website covid19india.org.

Monday’s official death toll from the virus was also the lowest in the country since July 2, although the number was just two fewer than Sunday’s deaths.

Meanwhile, in the previous week (Nov. 29-Dec. 6), Delhi saw the steepest drop in Covid cases among states week over week. The capital registered 25,602 new infections during the week, a drop of more than 11,000 from the previous week.

Cases registered a net increase over the previous ones in only eight of the 35 states and UT. The remaining 27 states / UTs saw a week-over-week drop in case count, even as the cumulative case count across India fell 16% on the week.

After Delhi, Maharashtra saw the steepest drop in cases, registering 7,644 fewer than the previous week, followed by Rajasthan (-6,251), Haryana (-3,848) and Bengal (-2,425). All of these states had experienced spikes in recent weeks. Kerala recorded the highest number of new cases during the week, with an addition of 36,792 to the state count.

Times of India