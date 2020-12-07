India Top Headlines

Contemptuous comment against Sufi saint: SC refuses to annul FIRs against TV news anchor | India News

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to quash FIRs filed in different states against Amish television news anchor Devgan for his alleged defamatory comment against Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti during a show on June 15.

However, the higher court said Devgan will receive protection from any enforcement action if he continues to cooperate with the investigation.

A bench of judges AM Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna also transferred all FIRs hosted in different states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana against Devgan to Ajmer in Rajasthan.

Previously, the higher court had granted Devgan protection from any enforcement action in relation to the FIRs.

After that, the supreme court has been extending the protection of any coercive action to the journalist.

Times of India