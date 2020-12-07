Chance of moderate snowfall today in J&K, Himachal Pradesh

Opinion

A new western disturbance is likely to bring widespread rain and snow over the western Himalayan region starting today, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Under the influence of Western unrest, it is highly likely that it will rain and snow extensively in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh from December 7-9 and scattered showers over Uttarakhand from December 8 to 9.

Heavy rain and snow are also very likely over J&K, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad on December 8, IMD said in its Sunday bulletin. Dense fog is likely over some foci in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, southern Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura today.

“We expect moderate snowfall in the higher reaches of the western Himalayas, but some parts may also experience heavy snowfall as of Monday. But the low temperature will not drop significantly immediately because another western disturbance is likely to impact the region around December 12-13. There is likely cloudiness associated with western disturbances that inhibit radiation cooling, ”said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head of regional weather forecast center. The low temperature over Delhi on Sunday was 11.4 degrees C, 2 degrees C above normal.

Many cities and towns in northwestern India reported very poor and severe air quality on Sunday. Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Noida, Rohtak, etc. recorded severe air, while Delhi recorded an air quality index of 389 in the very poor category.

Air quality is likely to improve Monday as winds pick up from the northwest. “The wind direction has changed towards the northwest and the wind speed is likely to be around 12 km / h on Monday, so we expect the dispersion of pollutants,” added Shrivastava.

Widespread rains and moderate thunderstorm activity are likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala through Monday due to an area of ​​low pressure over the Gulf of Mannar, which is a remnant of Cyclonic Storm Burevi. “The rains are likely to continue in the region for 3 to 4 days. There is a possibility that a weak area of ​​low pressure will form over the Arabian Sea in the next two days and then move west. It may not have much of an impact on the Indian coast, ”said Sunitha Devi, head of cyclones at IMD.