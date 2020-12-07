India Top Headlines

Caught between the Opposition and the Center, the Jagan government declares partial bandh in support of farmers | India News

NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Prime Minister and YSRCP head Jaganmohan Reddy is not on the list of parties that have openly supported bandh’s call for Tuesday given by protesting farmers, but in a statement released Monday by late evening, the state agriculture minister said the state government will allow farmers’ unions to observe a partial bandh until 1 pm as “that would not bother the people.”

Caught between the main opposition in the state, N Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP, which has given its full support to the farmers’ call for a bandh and goes against the Modi government in the Center, the YSRCP leadership appears to have taken a careful position to ensure that the ruling party does not appear anti-farmer when all the other opposition parties and even some of the ruling allies of the NDA have openly sided with the protesting farmers.

“We also respect their feelings (from the farmers) by asking for a national bandh on Tuesday. However, if the farmers’ associations observe bandh until 1:00 p.m. without any adverse incident, it will not disturb the general public. Meanwhile, government offices will be open after 1:00 pm, so RTC buses will travel after noon. Educational institutions will be closed and we call on Farmers Associations to cooperate and peacefully observe the bandh, ”Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said in an official statement late in the evening on Monday.

The minister mentioned that several rounds of talks were held between the Center and the farmers’ unions on the new agricultural laws. “We hope that a solution will soon be found that will allay farmers’ fears about MSP,” he said.

Attacking the opposition TDP, the minister said, “Chandrababu Naidu has unconditionally supported Farm Bills in Parliament. YSRCP, on the other hand, has extended its support on the condition that the Center guarantees the MSP to farmers. But now Chandrababu Naidu has taken one more U-turn and his party will present a memorandum to the district collectors. While the bill was passed in September, he did not even write a single letter to the Center until November, nor did he announce that he would go to Delhi and sit in a dharna. These are all just his theater. ”

