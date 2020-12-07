India Top Headlines

BJP government in the Center should withdraw agricultural laws or resign, says Mamata Banerjee | India News

MIDNAPORE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that the BJP government in the Center should immediately withdraw “anti-people” farm laws or resign.

Addressing a demonstration in the West Midnapore district, Banerjee stated that he would rather remain in jail than “remain silent or tolerate bad governance by BJP.”

“The BJP government (in the center) should immediately withdraw the farm laws or resign. It should not remain in power after sacrificing farmers’ rights,” he said.

Criticizing the BJP as a party of “outsiders”, the energetic TMC chief said she would never allow the saffron camp to take control of Bengal and urged the people of the state to resist any such attempt.

In addition, he announced that his government would continue to distribute free rations beyond June next year, after his party returns to power for the third consecutive time.

Elections for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly are likely to be held in April-May next year.

Times of India