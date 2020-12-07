Bharat Bandh: Everything You Need To Know About Your Supporting Parties And Services That May Be Affected

Opinion

Farmers protesting the three farm laws passed by Parliament have called on ‘Bharat Bandh’ as ​​a sign that they are intensifying their uproar. The national strike will begin at 11 a.m. and continue until 3 p.m., as the protesters said they don’t want to cause trouble for the common man. The Center has tried to find a solution to end the uproar, but so far five rounds of talks have failed to placate the farmers.

In Delhi, the police have made elaborate security arrangements and have warned that strict measures will be taken against those who try to disrupt the movement of people or close shops “by force”. Farmers have been protesting near the national capital since November 26.

The Delhi Traffic Police have said that the borders of Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh, Tikri and Jharoda (on the Haryana side) are closed. National Highway 44 has also been closed on both sides. Therefore, travelers are suggested to take alternative routes across the borders of Lampur, Safiabad and Saboli. Those traveling to Noida have been advised to take DND as the Chilla border on the Noida Link highway is also closed to traffic, he said. The Ghazipur border on NH-24 is also closed to traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi.

Here is everything you need to know about the Bharat Bandh tomorrow:

• Farmers stand: Farmers in Punjab and Haryana, who have been protesting for the past 11 days, insist that all three agricultural laws must be repealed. They have called these laws “anti-farmer”, saying that they would pave the way to remove the minimum support price (MSP) safety cushion and end the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of large corporations.

• What the government has said: The Center has drafted these three laws: the Agricultural Products Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Law of 2020, the Farmers’ Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) on Price Assurance and the Agricultural Services Law of 2020, and the Law of Essential Products (Amendment). , 2020 – as major reforms in the agricultural sector that will eliminate middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country. The government has said it will not repeal the laws, but agreed to amend them as demanded by farmers. Another round of meetings is scheduled for December 9.

• The parties supporting Bharat Bandh: Political parties such as Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Telangana Rastra Samiti (TRS), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) The Samajwadi Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) have supported Bandh’s call. The AAP will hold a peaceful demonstration at 11 a.m. at the ITO crossing in the national capital on Tuesday in support of the national strike.

• What about the banks and unions? A joint platform of 10 central unions has extended their support for the “Bharat Bandh” call. These unions are: National Congress of Indian Trade Unions (INTUC), All India Congress of Trade Unions (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), India Center for Trade Unions (CITU), All-India United Trade Unions Center India (AIUTUC), Trade Union Coordination Center (TUCC), Association of Self Employed Women (SEWA), Central Council of Indian Trade Unions (AICCTU), Progressive Labor Federation (LPF) and United Congress of Trade Unions (UTUC). Several banking unions have expressed solidarity with protesting farmers and called on the government to solve their problems as soon as possible.

• Carriers and merchants: The transporters union AIMTC said on Monday that it will suspend operations across the country on Tuesday to support Bharat Bandh summoned by farmer agitators. The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) is the leading body for carriers, representing around 95 lakh from truckers and other entities. Some car and taxi unions in New Delhi, including those associated with app-based aggregators, have also decided to join ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Tuesday. However, many other car and taxi unions have decided to continue normal services despite their support for the demands raised by the farmer agitators. Traders body CAIT and the All India Transporters Welfare Association said on Monday that markets across the country, including Delhi, will remain open on Tuesday and the transport sector will operate as usual. In Mumbai, the best buses and taxis will travel normally.

• The railway union AIRF expands its support: The All-India Federation of Railwaymen on Monday extended its support for Bharat Bandh on December 8 called by farmers’ unions who have been protesting at the Delhi borders against the Center’s new agricultural laws. Shiva Gopal Mishra, general secretary of the Indian Railway Federation (AIRF) met with the agitated farmers at the Singhu border and assured them that the railway union members are accompanying them in their fight against the new agricultural laws.