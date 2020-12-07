Bharat bandh: a big impact is likely to be felt in Punjab

Opinion

The Home Office (MHA) on Tuesday called on all states and territories in the union to strictly enforce the Covid-19 protocol and make the proper security arrangements for Bharat bandh on Tuesday, summoned by various organizations of farmers protesting against the three agricultural bills passed in the monsoon session. of Parliament.

All opposition parties except Biju Janata Dal and YSR Congress, and the main labor and workers’ unions have extended their support for the so-called bandh, which is likely to have an impact in Punjab, Haryana, West Bengal, western Uttar Pradesh and parts of Rajasthan , Madhya Pradesh. Maharashtra and Telangana.

In a notice, the Interior Ministry also asked police departments and state governments to ensure that protesters strictly comply with all issued Covid-19 guidelines, officials familiar with the matter said.

“Peace and quiet must be maintained during Bharat bandh and security arrangements must be put in place to avoid any adverse incidents,” the notice said.

Following the MHA warning, several state governments including Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh issued instructions to district officials to take “severe action” for those who resort to violence and violate Covid guidelines. -19.

The bandh, which will start in the morning and continue until 3pm, is expected to have a huge impact in Punjab, where all political parties, traders’ bodies, truck unions and mandi associations have extended their support. The Sikh Gurudwara Prabhandak Committee (SGPC), the highest religious body of Sikhs, said on Tuesday that the strike would be complete.

In Haryana, five legislators from the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) of the Senior Deputy Minister headed by Dushyant Chautala, have extended their support for the protest. All major markets in the state are expected to remain closed and farmers’ agencies plan blockades on major roads. Haryana Additional Director General of Police (ADGP-Law & Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said the public may face traffic blockages while traveling on various roads and highways in the state on December 8.

“The main national highways Delhi-Ambala (NH-44), Delhi-Hisar (NH-9), Delhi-Palwal (NH-19) and Delhi to Rewari (NH-48) may also experience some traffic disruptions for a short time. time frame … Peak impact time is expected to be between 12 pm and 3 pm, the officer said.

In Uttar Pradesh, the leaders of the opposition party Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party and Mayawati of the Bahujan Samaj Party called on their workers to participate in the bandh. Police officers expect the bandh to have an impact in western UP, where the Bharatiya Kisan Union has considerable influence. UP Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath, however, accused the opposition parties of making an “unpleasant attempt” to create a situation of lawlessness and disorder in the country using innocent farmers as cover.

“Opposition parties are trying to mislead innocent farmers about the Center’s historic and revolutionary laws to further their selfish political ends,” Adityanath said.

In Rajasthan, various farmers’ organizations have announced that they will block all roads in the state until 3pm, even as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot urged protesters to keep the peace. Rajasthan Kissan Mahapanchat President Rampal Jat said: “More than 50 farmers’ organizations in the state are supporting the bandh and there will be a full shutdown tomorrow.”

In Maharashtra, Shiv Sena along with alliance partners, Congress and the Nationalist Congress party, supported the bandh.

In Madhya Pradesh, more than 50 farmers’ organizations decided to block traffic on various roads on Tuesday.

Gujarat has invoked statewide ban orders to prevent major protests, authorities said.

There would be no strike in Kerala, where elections for local bodies will take place on Tuesday, despite the state government’s decision to go to the Supreme Court on Monday against three farmers’ bills.

“Agriculture falls on the state list according to the seventh program of the constitution. States were not consulted before submitting such legislation and farmers’ bodies were also kept in the dark. We believe that this legislation will only benefit the large corporations involved in the sector, ”said state agriculture minister VS Sunil Kumar, adding that they support the farmers’ protests.

In Tamil Nadu, DMK chief MK Stalin will lead the protests, while in Telangana, Prime Minister K Chandrashekhar Roa has called on all party workers to guarantee a full bandh.

The opposition Congress, Janata Dal (Secular) and pro-Kannada bodies have supported the bandh in Karnataka. However, in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha the ruling parties, YSR Congress and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) have decided not to support the bandh.

In West Bengal and Jharkhand, the bandh is expected to have an impact as all major parties and unions have called for a full strike.

“Our government does not support the strikes, but the TMC fully supports the farmers’ struggle,” said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In Bihar, although RJD has called for a strike, the impact may not be as great as the government has invoked prohibition orders on the assembly of four or more people across the state. The additional general director of the police (headquarters), Jitendra Kumar, said that all district officials have been instructed to ensure law and order and to treat harshly those who attempt to resort to violence.

Thousands of farmers on the borders of Delhi under the auspices of 32 Punjab farmers’ bodies are protesting against the Center’s new law, agricultural laws for the past 11 days, demanding its repeal. Five rounds of talks with the government have yielded no results and the next round of talks is on December 9.

“The response is overwhelming, not just Punjab or the neighboring state, it would be a total bandh across the country,” said BS Rajewal, chairman of a faction of the Bharatiya Kisan union that has been camping on the Singhu border since November 26.