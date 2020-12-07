Besides Bharat Biotech, who else has applied for emergency use authorization in India?

Opinion

Bharat Biotech, which is developing the vaccine for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India, approached the government on Monday for an emergency use authorization. The company submitted its application to the Comptroller General of Drugs of India (DGCI) earlier as its candidate “Covaxin” is still in phase 3 trials.

It is planning to deliver its vaccine candidate by the second quarter of 2021.

The Hyderabad-based biotech company is the third company after the Serum Institute of India (SII) and US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer to apply for emergency use approval in India.

On Sunday, Pune established the Serum Institute of India, which is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, applied to DCGI for emergency use authorization for the Oxford / Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine. “‘COVISHIELD’ will save countless lives, and I thank the Government of India and Sri @narendramodi ji for their invaluable support,” said Adar Poonawalla, SII CEO, in a tweet.

The SII currently has two dedicated facilities with the capacity to manufacture between 50 and 60 million doses per month that will be expanded to 100 million doses in February, when two more facilities are likely to be added. Their goal is for the vaccine to be available for use by the general public by March-April 2021.

Among the top candidates to develop a vaccine for Covid-19, Pfizer was the first company to apply for emergency use authorization in India. On Sunday, the Indian branch of the US pharmaceutical giant submitted a request to DCGI after its parent company obtained such authorization in the UK and Bahrain.

The company’s candidate vaccine claims to offer up to 95% protection against Covid-19 and is safe for implementation. However, concerns remain, as the vaccine requires an extremely low temperature of minus 70 degrees Celsius for storage, which is a big challenge for delivery in a country like India, especially in its smaller cities and rural areas where such cold chain facilities would need to be maintained. very difficult.

(With contributions from the agency)