assam-secures-section-144-along-the-indo-bengali-border-in-cachar-district

Upon apprehending the movement of extremist elements, the district administration in Assam’s Cachar district has restricted Section 144 of Cr. PC in areas along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

In a statement Monday, the government said the order was issued on Saturday by Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli. At her order, the deputy commissioner also enacted a night curfew throughout the border areas. The order will remain in effect for a period of two months.

“Movement of people will be strictly prohibited between sunset and sunrise within a one kilometer radius of the Indo-Bangladesh border. No one will move along the Surma River and its high bank within the limit of the territory under royal control of India, ”said a statement issued by the district administration.

“In view of the extremist elements seeking to create public order problems in the district and also the unauthorized movement of products, including the district’s livestock through the areas surrounding the district’s borders, the order has been enacted,” added.

From now on, no person will be allowed to go boating in the Surma for fishing purposes and a prior permit to fish must be obtained from the circle officer in Katigorah.

Nor would anyone be allowed to transport basic products such as sugar, rice, edible oil, wheat, salt, etc. in any vehicle, including handcarts and rickshaws, between sunset and sunrise within 5 km of the district boundary with Bangladesh.