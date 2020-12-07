‘All is well’: State in charge of Tripura BJP says nothing is wrong after party activists raised anti-Biplab slogans

Opinion

Differences in Tripura’s Bharatiya Janata Party appeared to have intensified after a large group of party workers raised their voices to replace Prime Minister Biplab Kumar Deb with the arrival of Vinod Sonkar as the party’s state observer for the first time.

Despite the workers raising the slogan “Biplab hatao, BJP bachao” on Sunday at State Guest House in Agartala, Sonkar dismissed any differences in the party stating that “everything is fine.”

During his two-day visit, Sonkar met with legislators, members of parliament, senior leaders, and obviously Biplab Kumar Deb.

“Our party is an organization of karyakartas (workers). Our main thought is to listen to them with respect. Since the state has no prabhari (observer) for a long time, people cannot say what they want to say. There is no complaint in any of them. Everything is fine. I will talk to everyone, but it is not possible in one go, “he told the media before leaving the state.

“There was excitement when meeting the prabhari. This shows that BJP’s base is very strong in the state, ”he said.

In early 2018, Sonkar visited the state as SC Morcha in charge of the party.

Party workers who raised a slogan against Biplab Deb could not be identified because they refused to speak to the media.

In October this year, a group of BJP lawmakers, led by former health minister Sudip Roy Barman, visited New Delhi and met with the party chairman, Dr. JP Nadda, to discuss organizational matters and the state’s political scene. and not to complain about anyone, as they said before.

There was no available reaction from dissident lawmakers regarding the recent protest against Biplab during Sonkar’s visit.