Akhilesh Yadav sits in dharna outside his home; More than 100 SP workers protesting against agricultural laws arrested

Opinion

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a sit-in in front of his Lucknow residence on Monday after he was prevented from going to Kannauj to lead a farmers’ protest. Meanwhile, more than hundreds of party workers, who continued their protest against the Center’s three agricultural laws enacted earlier this year, were arrested in Kannauj.

Yadav also wrote to the president of Lok Sabha Om Birla about the protests asking him to intervene. “In addition to being a member of the Lok Sabha and national chairman of the Samajwadi Party, I had fulfilled my constitutional duty as Prime Minister of the UP. There was a previously announced program of mine in Kannauj in support of farmers. All preparations were in place. But following the instructions of the UP government, I was prevented from going to Kannauj, ”he said.

Follow the latest updates on the farmers’ protest here

He added that a large police force has been deployed to his home in Vikramaditya Marg. “The police even took my vehicle under their control. This undemocratic behavior of the state government is not only a violation of my rights as a citizen, but also of special privileges as a member of LS. Please kindly interfere so that my right to my democratic duties is restored, ”Yadav wrote.