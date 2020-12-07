India Top Headlines

50% voter turnout in the 4th phase of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir | India News

SRINAGAR: The fourth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections held at J&K on Monday registered 50% of the vote. While Kashmir reported a 32% turnout, in the Jammu division 69% of voters exercised their franchise, said state election commissioner KK Sharma.

He added that the elections were peaceful in all 34 constituencies: 17 in the Kashmir division and 17 in the Jammu division. A total of 3.66 lakh voters voted to elect their representatives to their councils. Voting took place in 1,916 polling stations, including 1,129 in the Kashmir division and the rest in Jammu.

“A large number of people came out to cast their vote. Long lines were seen from the morning despite the severe cold conditions in both divisions, ”the SEC said.

Sharma further said that the Jammu division recorded an average share of 69.31% with the Poonch district registering the highest percentage of 75.42% followed by the Doda district with 75.03%. The lowest participation was registered in the Udhampur district (59.90%). “The Kashmir division posted an average turnout of 31.95%, with the Ganderbal district registering the highest polls with 56.28%, followed by Baramulla with 47.43% and Bandipora with 45.22%” added.

The SEC said it has started counting votes for the Sarpanch and Panch constituencies that went to the polls at this stage.

Voters in Binlipora village in Northern Kashmir’s Bandipora district alleged that BJP district president Abdul Rahman Thekri interrupted the elections for approximately half an hour.

