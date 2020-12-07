Breaking News
 |  |  | 

India Top Headlines

2 assistants named at FIR ‘murder’ of RTI activist | India News

<span>Rumita Patel</span>Rumita Patel
 |  Dec 7, 2020
img-responsive

HARIDWAR: A murder FIR has been filed against two associates of RTI activist Pankaj Lamba and another person for his death on Friday outside of Haridwar. The 50-year-old was killed at a party when he showed his licensed pistol to a 16-year-old girl and it is believed that she accidentally fired, fatally hitting Lamba in the neck. Lamba had busted the Uttarakhand SC / ST scam, estimated at over Rs 350 million.
According to his wife Jyoti, Lamba’s friends Manav and Kasim came to his home on Friday and asked him to stop a “robbery on their land”. He went with them. The three were later said to be at a party at the girl’s residence. Brother Arun told the police that Lamba had received a threat two days ago from the mining mafia in the area.

Original source

2-assistants-named-at-fir-murder-of-rti-activist-india-news

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Exclusive Stories

Subscribe