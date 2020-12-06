West Bengal government distances itself from rule of law: Dhankar

Opinion

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleged on Sunday that the Trinamool Congressional (TMC) government has distanced itself from the rule of law and that the soul of BR Ambedkar, the architect of India’s Constitution, is suffering deeply.

“I am deeply disturbed, worried, worried and hurt. Governance in the state of West Bengal is moving away from the path of the Constitution. It is distancing itself from the rule of law. BR Ambedkar’s soul is deeply wounded, ”Dhankhar said in a program held to pay tribute to Ambedkar on his death anniversary.

“It is time for @MamataOfficial to ensure governance according to the constitution and to make the police and administration ‘politically neutral’. CS & DGP @WBPolice’s no-response stance that ignores legal responsibility, letter and spirit of the constitution is fraught with dire consequences, ”Dhankhar tweeted later that day.

TMC Lok Sabha member and spokesperson Saugata Roy reacted by saying that Dhankhar is not following ethics.

“You cannot make such statements in public every day. If you have something to say about the government, you can write to the prime minister or call her. What you are doing is not right. There is nothing wrong with law and order in Bengal. The governor cannot see reality, ”Roy said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), meanwhile, attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee at a rally held on Red Road in the heart of Kolkata.

“The country is governed by the Constitution written by Ambedkar, but Bengal is governed by a constitution written by bhaipo (nephew),” said Kailash Vijayvargiya, the BJP’s national secretary general, without naming Abhishek Banerjee. He also accused the young TMC member Lok Sabha of corruption.