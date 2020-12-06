India Top Headlines

Two PoK teens cross paths at J & K’s Poonch | India News

POONCH: In the early hours of Sunday morning, two girls from the Occupied Kashmir of Pakistan (PoK) inadvertently crossed into Indian territory in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian troops deployed along the Line of Control, having detected the crossing, exercised full restraint to avoid any harm to the girls, who are residents of the Abbasspur village of Tehsil Forward Kahuta.

The two girls have been identified as Laiba Zabair, 17, and Sana Zabair, 13.

“Two girls from Pakistani-occupied Kashmir, 17-year-old Laiba Zabair and 13-year-old Sana Zabair, residents of Abbasspur village, Tehsil Forward Kahuta had inadvertently crossed over to the Indian side in the Poonch sector in the early morning hours December 6, 2020, “PRO (Defense) Jammu said.

The Indian side is making efforts for the early repatriation of adolescents.

Times of India