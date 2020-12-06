India Top Headlines

TRS-BJP margins below 1,000 in 15% of divisions | India News

HYDERABAD: In a close contest between ruling TRS and BJP in the GHMC polls, the margin of victory was below 1,000 votes in 15% of municipal divisions. Of the 150 divisions, 23 candidates won on narrow margins.

TRS lost 14 seats to the BJP with less than 1,000 votes and likewise, BJP lost seven to the ruling party. For example, the TRS candidate, Jithendranath, defeated the BJP candidate, S Naresh, by a margin of 34 votes. AIMIM, which swept through the old city, lost its prestigious Jambagh seat to BJP candidate Rakesh Jaiswal by a margin of 180 votes and Congress lost Gajularamaram to TRS by 436 votes. GHMC electoral authorities said that in many places the margins were only 4,000-5,000 votes.

