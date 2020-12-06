India Top Headlines

The culture of India, the integral art for its soft power: Chancellor Shringla | India News

NEW DELHI: Indian art and culture are an integral part of its soft power and artists dedicated to Indian art forms are not simply artists, but brand ambassadors who have brought the country’s rich cultural heritage to the global audience, said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. Speaking at the ‘Global Heritage Series’ organized by SPIC MACAY, he said that there are many areas of convergence and collaboration between SPIC MACAY and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations – to try to bridge the gap between the classic and the popular.

“Tradition must coexist with modernity. I am aware that systems alone cannot foster creativity. Still, our constant effort must be to act as facilitators of youth, many of whom have tuned in today,” he said Saturday.

Indian culture and art are an integral part of India’s soft power, Shringla said.

“Artists dedicated to Indian art forms are not simply artists, but brand ambassadors who have brought our rich cultural heritage to the global audience,” he said.

“On a personal level, I remember as a student at the University of Delhi the privilege of having access to our best classical artists at no cost at SPIC MACAY’s outdoor concerts. It has been a privilege and a pleasure to have hosted some of our distinguished artists. in various diplomatic missions where I have served, “Shringla said.

He also reaffirmed the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Indian missions abroad for SPIC MACAY’s efforts to showcase the classical art forms of India globally.

“As we begin to recover from the clutches of Covid-19, we look back to find that in times of crisis people need to nurture the soul,” Shringla said.

“We are reminded of the important role of art in giving people hope. The disruption caused by the pandemic has led many of us to reinvent art and art forms. Putting art online has become a necessity, “he said.

Original source