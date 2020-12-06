The BJP government will start granting citizenship to refugees under the CAA from January next year, says Vijayvargiya

Opinion

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) head of West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya, said on Saturday that the government of the BJP-led Center will begin the process of granting citizenship to refugees under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a starting in January next year.

“Most likely, from January the BJP government will start the process of granting citizenship to refugees under the CAA,” Kailash Vijayvargiya told reporters.

“All those people who are being persecuted for religious matters in our neighboring countries like Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal, will receive citizenship from the Modi government,” he said.

The BJP leader said that his party always keeps its promise and will provide citizenship to refugees from neighboring countries.

“BJP always keeps its promise. We always do what we promise. The BJP had said that we provide citizenship to refugees, ”Vijayvargiya said, adding that all opposition parties are on the Supreme Court against the CAA, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“This government is only concerned about 30 percent of the state’s population and is not concerned about the rest of the 70 percent. Our government will take care of 100 percent of the people according to the opinion of Prime Minister Modi — sab ka saath aur sab ka vikas, ”he said.

The CAA was approved in December of last year. The law grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan who arrived in India before 2015.