TDP will be eliminated from Andhra as in Telangana, says minister of state

Opinion

Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao lashed out at TDP state chairman K Atchan Naidu and state election commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh for local body elections.

Rao was speaking to the media in Gudiwada city about the issue of local body elections in the state. Atchannaidu’s comments that our CM YS Jagan fears the local body elections will take place are silly comments. We will conduct the elections next summer with the safety of the public in mind. The TDP will be eliminated from Andhra Pradesh as well as from Telangana. “

“YSRCP will win 90 percent of the panchayats and municipalities, otherwise I will resign and leave politics. Atchannaidu is accused of the ESI scam. TDP is a fake party. Can someone from that group come forward to accept my challenge? “he added.

On the SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh, Rao SAID: “Who is Ramesh to write a letter to the governor for the conduct of the local body elections? Nimmagadda Ramesh is a shoe-licker from Chandrababu, he has no right to hold elections for local bodies. He is not competent to advise the governor. Nimmagadda Ramesh doesn’t care about the government, the public, and the governor, so we won’t recognize him as an SEC at all. In fact, he had to hold local body elections in June 2018, he did not hold elections so what was he doing, counting the teeth of a blind horse? It is benami for Chandrababu Naidu. We will not accept your proposal to hold elections for local bodies in February 2021, ”he said.