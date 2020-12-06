India Top Headlines

Sharad Pawar threatens the Center to solve the farmers’ problem soon | India News

MUMBAI: The head of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and former Minister of Agriculture, Sharad Pawar, accused on Sunday that the Center passed the agricultural laws in a hurry and warned that if the situation is not resolved soon, more farmers across the country they will join the protest.

“Farmers in Punjab and Haryana are the main producers of wheat and rice, and they are protesting. If the situation is not resolved soon, we will see farmers from all over the country join them,” Pawar said of the ongoing farmer protest that they have been calling for the repeal of farm laws.

The former agriculture minister also said that the farmers’ protest would not be limited to the national capital, farmers across the country can join the protest.

“When the bill was passed, we asked the government not to rush, to send it to the Select Committee and a discussion is needed, but that didn’t happen and the bill was hastily passed. Now the government is facing trouble due in that rush, ”Pawar said commenting on the procedure adopted to pass farm laws.

Meanwhile, the farmers’ protest against the three agricultural laws passed by the Center entered its 11th day today with demonstrations on the Sant Nirankari Samagam field in Burari on the outskirts of Delhi and other border areas.

The protesting farmers had called for a national lockdown on December 8.

Farmers protest against the Agricultural Products Trade and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Guarantee and the Agricultural Services Act of 2020 and the Essential Products Act (Amendment ) of 2020.

State Minister for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary reiterated on Sunday that the three laws passed by the government are in favor of farmers, adding that the laws will not be repealed, but if necessary, the government will make some amendments to the laws. to recognize agitation. demands of farmers.

“These laws passed by the government will give farmers freedom. We always said that farmers should have the right to sell their crops wherever they want. Even the Swaminathan Commission report recommends’ that. I don’t think the laws should be repealed. If necessary , some amendments will be made to the laws to recognize the demands of farmers on the move, “said Choudhary.

He assured farmers that, as the government has previously said, the minimum support price (MSP) for crops will continue and that the Center is ready to deliver it in writing as well.

Meanwhile, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has extended its support for the farmers’ call for Bharat Bandh on December 8.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced his party’s support for Bharat Bandh’s call and said that TRS rank and file would actively participate in the proposed nationwide shutdown.

