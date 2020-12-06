India Top Headlines

RTI activist who exposes scams dies in freak accident | India News

HARIDWAR: Pankaj Lamba, a 50-year-old Dalit RTI activist who had broken the lid on the multi-crore SC / ST scholarship scam in Uttarakhand, died after a freak accident in which a 16-year-old girl accidentally shot a le fired the activist’s pistol, reports MS Nawaz.

The bullet hit him in the neck. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The incident occurred on Friday night in the Tehri Visthapit colony. According to police, Lamba was at a party at the girl’s home where she allegedly gave her gun to the teenager for him to look at.

Lamba thought the gun was empty, gave it to the girl, say cops

Police said activist Pankaj Lamba had assumed the pistol was empty but that there was a bullet in the chamber of the pistol. Five people, including the girl’s sister and two of Lamba’s associates, were present at the time of the incident.

SHO Ranipur Police Station Yogesh Dev told TOI: “Apparently the girl, her sister and two younger brothers were not happy with her father’s second marriage after the death of their mother. His father is a resident of Delhi and had left the children in Haridwar, where he used to go to meet them. Meanwhile, the girl got in touch with a man named Manav who is a close associate of Lamba. Manav invited Lamba to a party at the girl’s residence on Friday. “” Lamba had two firearms at the time of the incident and gave one of the pistols to the girl for her to look at, “said Dev. Senthil Avoodai Krishna Raj S, SSP of Haridwar, told TOI: “Bottles of liquor and food were recovered from the site. We have recorded the statements of the girls and two other people who were at the site. An investigation is ongoing.”

Lamba had filed several RTIs on the basis of which a court-ordered SIT had been formed to investigate the diversion of funds intended for SC / ST students in the state. The scam is estimated to exceed 350 million rupees.

Times of India