police-and-civilian-injured-in-alleged-terrorist-attack-at-police-checkpoint-in-srinagar

A policeman and a civilian were injured on Sunday when suspected militants opened fire at a police checkpoint in the Old City, Srinagar.

Authorities said the incident occurred in the Sazgaripora area of ​​the Old City, where police had set up a checkpoint.

“A police officer and a civilian were injured when fire was opened at one of our checkpoints,” said SSP Srinagar, Haseeb Mughal.

The injured were rushed to the nearby Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences hospital, where their condition is said to be stable.

Mughal said the area was immediately cordoned off.

“Searches continue to track down the attackers,” he said.

Two days ago, on Friday, unidentified gunmen attacked a district development council (DDC) candidate in the Kokernag area of ​​southern Kashmir when elections for the third phase took place in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier last month, four heavily armed Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, suspected of having crossed from Pakistan through tunnels, were killed on 19 November in an encounter at Ban Toll Plaza in Nagrota. The Jaish terrorists died inside the truck transporting them to Kashmir.

The slain ultras had used a cross-border tunnel from the Pak Rangers’ Chak Bhura post that opened near the BSF Regal post in the Samba sector.