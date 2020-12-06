India Top Headlines

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch | India News

JAMMU: Pakistan violated the ceasefire on Sunday, resorting to unprovoked fire and heavy mortar shelling against Indian outposts and civilian areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district of J&K. This was the fourth breach of the truce in the last 24 hours.

“The breach occurred around 12:30 pm in the Balakote sector of Poonch, which the Indian army retaliated accordingly,” Jammu defense spokesman Lt. Col. Devender Anand said, adding that the troops themselves did not suffer. injury or damage in cross-border fire exchange.

On Saturday, Pakistani troops had violated the ceasefire twice along the LoC in Poonch, in the Balakote, Kirni and Qasba sectors, and once along the International Border in the Panser-Hiranagar sector of the Kathua district.

