Our Supporting NRI Family Members Ready to Send Funds: Protesting Farmers | India News

NEW DELHI: Farmers protesting on both sides of the Delhi-Haryana border have claimed they are self-sufficient to continue their agitation against the new farm laws, with some saying their NRI relatives have also extended their support to keep the momentum going. the manifestation.

Aggrieved farmers, hailing from various parts of Punjab, have converged on an unprecedented scale at Delhi’s Singhu and Tikri borders, camping on the roads and braving the cold of night to press their demands.

Farmers arrived at the protest site stocked with fruits, vegetables and other household items, and local residents and volunteer groups, as well as members of a gurudwara near the Singhu border, have been offering supplies to replenish. the existences.

Many farmers, who have remained at the site, said that their own families and others, who are not residents of India, have reached out and shown solidarity with the protesting farmers.

“I have a family member who lives in Canada and he called to tell me that he is there to support them with funds and other ways, as much as possible. In our village in Tarn Taran, many people have relatives from NRI, and they have also received support from them, “said Naunihal Singh of the Kisan Sangharsh Committee, Punjab.

He traveled from Patti in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab, about 500 km from the Delhi border, on a tractor, accompanied by 20 other farmers, including a Sikh ‘Nihang’, on the first day of the protest.

Punjab farmers plant their seeds in India, but “our family members are scattered all over the world,” he said.

A sizeable population of NRIs or foreign nationals of Indian origin, with roots in Punjab, are based in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and other countries.

Tarlochan Singh Safri, 54, sporting a bright blue turban, a pair of sparkly glasses and a flowing white beard, sat in his Mitsubishi SUV to charge his mobile phone, a Bharat Kisan Union flag placed in a corner of the seat.

“Punjab has always made sacrifices for India, whether as a farmer or as a freedom fighter. Bhagat Singh gave his life for Azadi, and many young people from Punjab enlisted in the armed forces everywhere. Some people call us terrorists. why did our ancestors make the sacrifices, “he asked.

Safri, a farmer and businessman said that many of the protesting farmers, who have reached the border, have relatives or friends who are NRIs, and they are prosperous families, but they have still come here to show solidarity with other farmers.

“I have two of my relatives in Canada. They are a young generation, and they say we should move on and not give up, and they are behind us. Some NRIs have sent money, others have committed to send funds if they are giving us great support. moral, even if they stay far from their homeland, “he said.

Saturday was another day of protest in the border sites of Singhu and Tikri, even as peasant leaders held another round of talks with government representatives, seeking a way out of the crisis, even though the dialogue remained inconclusive. .

The difficulties faced in reaching the protest site, and the common demand to repeal the new agricultural laws, have galvanized farmers with a tremendous sense of solidarity and camaraderie.

Some had to literally “move dirt” and “push rocks” to overcome obstacles on the way to Delhi from Punjab, while others received help from their brothers in Haryana.

Several Haryana farmers wearing the trademark green ‘pagdi’ (turban) sat in circles around a traditional hukka that alternated between them, as they also sought the complete repeal of what they claimed was a “naya kala kanoon” that It will “destroy” the lives of farmers.

But the support of the NRIs has surely excited the spirit of the protesting farmer, for many of whom now their tractor-carts are now their temporary homes, shared with others.

The back of the tractor cart on which Naunihal Singh of the Kisan Sangharsh Committee and other fellow farmers came from Tarn Taran has a design of a Canadian flag embossed on it surrounded by two printed Khalsa Panth flags.

Many farmers, who did not want to be identified, said that some NRIs have already sent funds to farmers and others are helping with supplies and medical assistance.

At the protest site, fiery speeches, the waving flags of the Bharat Kisan Union and other peasant bodies, and energetic ‘langars’ inviting everyone to join in added to the charged atmosphere.

The shouts of ‘Saada Haq, Aithe Rakh’, ‘Jo Bole So Nihal’ and ‘Kisan Union Ekta Zindabad’ tore through the air throughout the day, as the colorful turbans of protesting farmers added vitality to the scene of upheaval.

Many NRIs have taken to Twitter and other social media to express their solidarity with the protests and expressed their desire to extend aid to farmers demonstrating at the border.

“This is a fight for our rights and our dignity. We do not want to be at the mercy of corporate companies, we will take bullets but we will not give in to any pressure from the government. We are proud farmers,” Safri said.

