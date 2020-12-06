opposition-parties-call-back-to-bharat-bandh

Opinion

A number of political parties, from Congress to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), have backed the call for a Bharat bandh (closure strike) on Tuesday in support of farmers who have gathered on the Delhi borders to protest against three agricultural laws introduced. through the Center, as the city’s traffic police braced for potential mayhem on the roads in the coming days.

The proposed national strike is also supported by the left-wing parties, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Farmers have been protesting the three laws since November 26, demanding their repeal. Talks between the farmers’ unions and the central government have not made much progress. Another round of talks is scheduled for December 9.

Recent reforms in the antiquated agricultural sector allow companies to freely trade agricultural products outside of the so-called government-controlled mandi system, allow private traders to store large quantities of commodities for future sales, and establish new rules for contract farming. . Farmers fear that the reforms could pave the way for the government to stop buying basic products at minimum support prices (MSP) set by the federal government, erode their bargaining power and leave them at the mercy of private buyers.

Congress plans to hold rallies at his party offices, districts and state headquarters in support of farmers. The party has expressed support for farmers, with former party chief Rahul Gandhi attacking the government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“I would also like to announce that the Congress party extends its unconditional support for Bharat Bandh on December 8,” party spokesman Pawan Khera said.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), led by MK Stalin, also called on farmers ‘unions, traders’ bodies, government employee associations, trade unions and others in Tamil Nadu to support the strike and the become a success.

AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also extended his party’s support to farmers. “The Aam Aadmi Party fully supports the call for Bharat Bandh made by the farmers on December 8th. AAP workers across the country will support you peacefully. There is an appeal to all compatriots to all support the farmers and participate in it, ”Kejriwal tweeted.

The TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, has extended its “moral support” to the national strike. Telangana Prime Minister and TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao also extended his support for Bharat Bandh on Sunday. Rao appealed to party workers for the bandh to succeed. He said that the TRS base would actively participate in the bandh.

RJD has also extended its support for bandh. “All party workers, along with farmers unions, will work to make the bandh a success,” RJD tweeted.

With farmer protests intensifying in Delhi, the Delhi traffic police advised travelers entering and leaving the capital to use alternative routes to avoid traffic jams. Travelers are likely to be caught in long traffic jams because many of the city’s borders will remain closed to traffic movement, traffic police have warned.

Delhi traffic police officials said that although the situation was under control over the weekend, travelers are likely to be caught in long traffic jams from Monday, especially around the city’s borders.

The traffic police department informed travelers about alternative routes open to travel to the neighboring states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

“Those commuting to Delhi could take the Delhi-Noida direct air route instead of the Noida Link highway. The Chilla border at Noida Link Road is closed to traffic from Noida to Delhi due to protests by farmers near Gautam Budh Dwar, ”traffic police said in a post on Twitter.

He added: “The Ghazipur border on the NH-24 is closed to traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi due to protests from farmers. People are advised to avoid NH-24 to come to Delhi and to use Apsara, Bhopra and DND to come to Delhi. ”

The borders that are completely closed are Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Jharoda, Piao Maniyari and Mangesh in the outer and southwestern parts of the city and the Chilla border, which connects Delhi and Noida in eastern Delhi.

Apart from seven o’clock, the Delhi-Meerut highway on the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad border (UP Gate) is closed for vehicles arriving in Delhi from Ghaziabad, while the opposite carriageway through which vehicles move towards Ghaziabad is open . The NH-24 service road at the UP Gate border is also closed as protesting farmers have occupied it for the past 10 days.

The Chilla border also remained closed Sunday. Many motorists going to Noida were confused as the road was closed with barricades at the beginning of the flyover near the Mayur Vihar-1 extension.

“I had traveled to Noida via this road on Friday and the road was open. Today (Sunday), the road is closed and I’m stuck here near the border. No police were present at the overpass where the road was closed to guide us on the alternative route. I have to ask other travelers about the open borders through which I can enter Noida, ”said Akash Kumar, a traveler.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, East) G Ram Gopal Naik said that traffic police have been issuing alerts and notices on social media about border closures and alternative routes that travelers can take to travel between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Since the carriageway of the Delhi-Meerut expressway entering Delhi from Ghaziabad is also blocked, vehicles enter the national capital through the Bhopra, Apsara and Anand Vihar borders, he said.

On the possibility of traffic chaos on Monday, which is a weekday, DCP Naik said that the presence of traffic personnel would be reinforced during the morning and evening rush hours on routes where the volume of traffic remains heavy in compared to evening and night.

“We will deploy 12 to 15 traffic personnel at the main congestion points, mainly at the borders, to manage traffic. The first three or four traffic lights at congestion points are important and we will increase our presence to regulate traffic manually. Regular traffic updates are posted on social media and we use the platform to communicate with people who post inquiries about traffic updates. The traffic helpline operates 24/7, ”Naik said.

To make matters worse for commuters, the repair work being carried out by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) near the NH-24 could also cause traffic jams on the stretch. On Sunday, to speed up the work, the traffic police diverted traffic from the part of the road. DJB said a pipe that was about 25 feet below the road had broken and that work could continue for a few days.

“Due to a large water pipe leak on the NH-24 near Nizamuddin Khatta, the NH-24 ring road will be closed to traffic today (Sunday). However, the NH-9 (Meerut Expressway) will remain open. Motorists coming from the Pragati Maidan side are advised to take the second left turn instead of the first. Motorists who intend to go towards Akshardham, coming from the Ashram or Barapullah side, can take the road to Nizamuddin Khatta instead of the Sarai Kale Khan overpass and then turn right under the overpass, ”said the police. .