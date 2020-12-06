India Top Headlines

One dies, 290 sick in the city of Eluru de Andhra due to a mysterious illness | India News

AMARAVATI: A mysterious disease that began to spread in Eluru in Andhra Pradesh claimed a life on Sunday, even as some 292 fell ill.

More than 140 of the patients returned home after treatment at the hospital, while the condition of others was stable, medical and health officials in the West Godavari district said.

Nothing has yet been established about what caused the illness that caused people to suddenly lose consciousness after suffering symptoms of seizures and nausea.

A 45-year-old man who was admitted to the government general hospital in Vijayawada this morning with symptoms of nausea and epilepsy died overnight.

Most of the people recovered within minutes, but at least seven were taken to the government hospital on Sunday for better treatment.

Special teams of doctors have been transferred to Eluru to treat the victims, while a house-to-house survey has been conducted to identify potential patients.

State Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar also

Eluru to take stock of the situation and monitor the treatment.

The governor of the state, Biswabhusan Harichandan, expressed concern about the spread of the mysterious disease and ordered the health authorities to ensure adequate medical care for those affected.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy scheduled a visit to Eluru on Monday to visit patients at the GGH and then hold a review meeting with West Godavari district officials.

Senior Deputy Minister (Health) AKK Srinivas (Nani), who represents Eluru, said tests established that water contamination was not the cause of the unknown disease.

Nani visited the hospital again on Sunday and reviewed the situation and said there was no need to panic.

“Most of the victims have recovered and others are stable. We have prepared 50 beds at the GGH in Vijayawada to transfer patients, if necessary. Our medical teams are treating all patients,” said the chief deputy minister.

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao, who spoke with Chief Secretary of State Nilam Sawhney, said that a five-member team of AIIMS doctors in Mangalagiri were visiting Eluru to treat patients.

Rao said he spoke with AIIMS, Delhi director Randeep Guleria and other experts on the mysterious disease and also made them speak to West Godavari district medical officials.

Poisonous organic substances could be the most likely cause of the disease, the deputy said after speaking with experts.

TDP Secretary General Nara Lokesh also visited the hospital and spoke with the victims.

He blamed the negligence of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for the disease outbreak, although water contamination was initially suspected of causing it.

Expressing anguish over the illness of 290 people, TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu demanded a full investigation into the outbreak of the disease and the declaration of a health emergency in the city of Eluru.

Meanwhile, health authorities have not yet been able to establish the cause of the sudden illness, although blood tests and CT scans were performed.

The probable cause could become apparent only after they received the results of the culture test.

E-coli results were also expected, said joint collector Himanshu Shukla.

