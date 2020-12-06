no-event-in-ayodhya-on-babri-anniversary-as-hindus-and-muslims-advance

Opinion

Unlike the previous year, Ayodhya is ready to move beyond his bitter past, 28 years after the demolition of the Babri Mosque and four months after “Bhoomi Pujan” for Ram Mandir in Ram Janmabhoomi.

Hindus and Muslims have decided to refrain from observing any kind of event to mark the anniversary of the demolition of the Babri mosque this year. In the past, Ayodhya Muslims used to observe the day as “Yaum-e-Gham” (day of pain) by displaying black flags and keeping their establishments closed.

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, appointed successor to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, has appealed to Hindus not to observe “Shaurya Diwas” on Sunday.

“When the Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Ram Mandir, there is no point in looking at ‘Shaurya Diwas.’ Now Ram Mandir’s ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ has also taken place and the founding work of Ram Mandir continues, “said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson for Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), which operates from Karsevakpuram, Ayodhya.” So both Hindus as Muslims they must advance ”, he added.

On November 9 last year, the constitutional court of the supreme court ended the dispute over the decades-old Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid title by ruling in favor of a Ram Mandir.

Unlike in the past, when a large congregation used to gather in Tedi Bazaar, residence of Haji Mehboob, one of the litigants in the lawsuit for the title of Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid to observe “Yaum-e-Gham” or “Shahadat Diwas” , this time he won. There will be no token protests.

At the Mehboob residence, clergymen from all over the state also used to meet and a memorandum addressed to the President of India used to be delivered to the city magistrate demanding the restoration of the Babri Mosque.

On the other hand, the saffron organizations led by the VHP used to observe the day as “Shaurya Diwas” (day of courage). However, after Ram Mandir’s “Bhoomi Pujan”, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, the Muslim community in the temple city has decided to stop observing December 6 as “Yaum-e- Gham “.

“There will be no ‘Yaum-e-Gham’ this year. No black flags will be flown and Muslims will also open their establishments on December 6, ”said Haji Mehboob. “Only one recital of the Koran will be held at the Tedi Bazaar Mosque for those who were killed in the violence on December 6, 1992,” he added.

“We have decided to get ahead of the past and send a message to the rest of the Muslim community across the country to forget the past and have a better future,” Mehboob said.

Iqbal Ansari, son of the late Hasim Ansari, who was the original litigant in the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute, said: “A long time ago, I had stopped observing ‘Yaum-e-Gham’. Now, after the Supreme Court order in favor of Ram Mandir, there is no point in viewing the day as a day of pain for any Muslim. ”