Mysterious illness with people fainting hits Eluru in Andhra Pradesh: what we know so far

Opinion

Several people from Eluru, a city in western Godavari of Andhra Pradesh, reported a strange illness with symptoms such as nausea and foam at the mouth since Saturday. The epilepsy-like symptoms have been so perplexing and severe that Eluru’s doctors admitted the patients instantly. According to ANI, 140 people were admitted to the Eluru Government Hospital and later discharged after treatment since Saturday night.

So far, 227 people, including 46 children, have been hospitalized.

What we know so far

> Little is known about the cause of these symptoms, as doctors are also puzzled.

> People who have reported symptoms are not from the same area and are not related.

> Patients include a wide range of age groups. The elderly and children also reported symptoms.

> Symptoms persist for 10-15 minutes, reportedly.

> Blood reports from patients are normal, the reports said.

> Patients have also tested negative for Covid-19.

> The affected areas include the areas of Kothapeta, Padamara Veedhi, Vangaya Gudem.

> Tests have started to find out if there has been any water contamination.

Hinting at a possible case of viral infection, West Godavari district joint collector Himanshu Shukla told PTI that the CT scan reports of the victims were also normal. Shukla has also said that so far there has been nothing serious.