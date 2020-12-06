India Top Headlines

Mirchi unveils its new brand identity | India News

Mirchi is poised to become the number one city-focused music and entertainment company in the country. Former Radio Mirchi, India’s leading FM brand, has launched its new brand identity. After 19 years, the iconic radio brand has undergone a complete overhaul and has become just Mirchi. Capturing the essence of the company’s transformation in its campaign – “Sirf radio nahi, har entertainment mein Mirchi hai” – the brand has removed the word radio from its logo. The rebrand strongly reflects Mirchi’s hyperlocal, multi-format and multi-platform content and solutions capabilities spanning digital, live and FM.

On the back of this ad, India’s top rapper Raftaar, soulful music composer Amaal Mallik, and YouTube sensation Darshan Raval, in collaboration with Mirchi, released a music video for their new song ‘Har entertainment mein Mirchi ‘, a visual representation of the sheer degree of variety of content on Mirchi’s platforms. The video is filmed cinematically to create excitement around the unlimited entertainment experience, through vibrant and energetic performances.

Mirchi represents all entertainment and focuses on creating diverse avenues and marquee content to be part of the lives of its consumers, regardless of platform. Whether at radio, digital or live events, Mirchi is available everywhere. Mirchi’s FM arm features channels like Mirchi, Mirchi Love, and Kool. Under the LIVE offering, the brand has virtual and terrestrial events such as Mirchi Music Awards, Mirchi Neon Run, Mirchi Cover Star, Mirchi Spell Bee, and Mirchi Rock N Dhol. The digital business branch focuses on new media properties such as web radios, Mirchi Originals, Mirchi Murga and Filmy Mirchi, among others. Mirchi with its 170 digital influencers is present on multiple platforms: 74 radio stations around the world, 24 online radio stations, 12 YT channels and presence on various social media platforms.

After being the undisputed leaders in the FM business for two decades, the company now, with its multi-platform and multi-format approach, is the only music and entertainment entity to reach 63 hyperlocal markets with more than 100 million consumers per month. The renewed brand identity also increases the focus and strength of the company to build custom citycentric branding solutions for its advertisers aligned with its ‘hyper-vocal by hyper-local’ strategy. In recent years, Mirchi has progressed to a diversified media company with solutions revenue that grew faster than radio revenue. Today, the FM business stands out

! to 66% of total revenues with solutions and digital that make up the rest.

Commenting on the launch of the new identity, Prashant Panday, MD & CEO, Mirchi says, “The new brand identity signals our strategic pivot from a pure radio company to a provider of full suite solutions for our consumers and advertisers. As a diverse platform with a wealth of content and offerings, we knew we had to collaborate with artists as diverse as Raftaar, Amaal, and Darshan. This ushers in a new era and represents our transformation to become the number one city-centric entertainment company in India. ”

As an extension of this new identity launch, Mirchi will also release a series of videos from A to Z, with each letter of the alphabet representing a feature or content created by the company. Mirchi today has evolved beyond radio: Consumers can view Mirchi’s wealth of content on platforms like Ganaa, MX Player, YouTube, Amazon Alexa and Echo devices, Instagram, FB, and much more.

Original source