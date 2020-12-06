“Khalistani” flags seen in London protest held in solidarity with Indian farmers | India News

India Top Headlines

LONDON: “Khalistani” flags were seen at a protest in front of the Indian High Commission in London on Sunday in support of farmers protesting in New Delhi against recently enacted farm laws.The protesters raised slogans against India and in favor of farmers.A huge London police force was deployed near the High Commission of India when protesters gathered on Sunday.This comes days after 36 British MPs from various parties, including some of Indian descent and others representing many districts with ties to Punjab, wrote to British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, asking him to raise the issue with the Indian government.

London police in full force provide protection for the High Commission of India as protesters raise anti-India slogans and some pro-farmers slogans, in London on Sunday. (ANI photo)

Coordinated by Labor MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, the letter seeks an urgent meeting with Raab and an update on the representations that the Foreign Office may have made with India on the issue, including during the Foreign Secretary’s recent visit to London. from India, Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

Farmers in India protest against the Agricultural Products Trade and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Guarantee and the Agricultural Services Act 2020 and the Products Act 2020 Essentials (Amendment).