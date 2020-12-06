India Top Headlines

Kerala CM alleges that the UDF and the BJP, led by Congress, have a “secret” alliance for the polls of local bodies | India News

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has charged that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP are in mutual understanding to help each other in the elections of local bodies.

Addressing a virtual rally on Saturday in the run-up to the local body’s election in the state, Vijayan said the Left Democratic Front (LDF) will not ally itself with “communal forces” by a few votes.

“There is an alliance between the BJP and the UDF secretly to help each other in the elections of local bodies. The UDF has linked up with Jamaat-e-Islami. The Muslim league will understand the Muslim community’s setback for this alliance after the elections, “he said. said.

“Even a single leader of Congress, Muslim League or UDF did not speak out against the BJP … LDF will not ally itself with communal forces by a few votes,” he said.

The prime minister said there are few states where congressional governments are in power, but the BJP can topple them at any time.

“The central government is adopting a policy of destroying our nation’s federal system. The Congress party is in power in some states. At any moment, the BJP can overthrow Congressional governments. We have witnessed it in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.” said Vijayan.

The Chief Minister alleged that the central government is using national investigative agencies to sabotage the government in Kerala.

“The central government and the BJP are spending a great deal to sabotage other governments. They are using investigative agencies. They are buying representatives of the elected people in many places in our country,” he said.

“The left party is in power only in Kerala. They cannot sabotage the government by buying MLA. So the central government is using national investigative agencies to sabotage the government in Kerala. The Congress and the Muslim League support the BJP.” Vijayan said.

“Now the peasants of our country are protesting in the national capital. The workers and peasants are resisting the forces that destroy the Constitution, sell public wealth and destroy the rights of the people. The LDF candidates are their representatives.”

“The economic policy of the BJP government is destroying the country. Before it was the policy of Congress. Both the BJP and Congress have the same economic policy. There is no difference. The government of the BJP is for corporations. Under the government of the BJP “Corporations are getting richer and poor people are getting poorer. Our economy is facing a historic decline. Even RBI officials have to admit it,” he said.

Due to COVID protocols, public campaigns and rallies are not allowed for local body election. Sunday is the last day of the electoral campaign for the first phase of the election. Voting will take place on December 8, 10 and 14.

