Jammu and Kashmir DDC polls phase 4: 7 lakh voters to decide the fate of 249 candidates

Opinion

More than seven lakh voters will decide the fate of 249 candidates competing in the fourth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Voting will take place between 7 a.m. M. And 2 p.m. M. In 34 constituencies, 17 in each of the Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

In addition to the DDC elections, voting for panchayat bypolls will take place on 50 vacant sarpanch seats and 216 vacant panch seats within DDC electoral districts, an official spokesperson said.

So far, on November 28, December 1 and December 4, three phases of the inaugural DDC elections were held, the first democratic exercise in Jammu and Kashmir after the reorganization of the old state last year, registering an electoral participation of 51.76%. 48.62% and 50.53%, respectively.

In the fourth phase, of the total of 280 DDC electoral districts in the Union Territory, 34 will vote, the spokesperson said.

In the 17 DDC constituencies of the Kashmir division, 138 candidates, including 48 women, are in the fray. In the Jammu division, 111 candidates, including 34 women, compete in this phase.

“123 sarpanch vacancies were notified in the 4th phase and of these 45 have been filled unopposed. There will be a contest in 50 electoral districts and 137 candidates, including 47 women, are in the fray, “said the spokesman.

Similarly, he said, of the total of 1,207 panch vacancies notified in this phase, 416 have been filled unopposed and there is no competition in these constituencies. The vote would take place in 216 panch constituencies and there are 478 candidates in the fray, including 129 women, the spokesman said.

In the fourth phase, he said, 7,17,322 voters are eligible to cast their votes: 3,76,797 men and 3,40,525 women.

Among them, 3,50,149 are from the Jammu division and 3,67,173 from the Kashmir division, the spokesman said.

He said there are 1,910 polling stations across the Union for this phase: 781 in the Jammu division and 1,129 in the Kashmir division. Of the 1,910 polling stations, 1,152 are hypersensitive, 349 are sensitive, and 409 have been classified as normal.

The spokesperson said that all arrangements for this phase are in place.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, adequate arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of all stakeholders, including voters.

He said that disinfectants, thermal scanners and face masks have been placed in polling stations to ensure that SOPs issued by competent authorities are strictly followed in polling stations.

Special polling stations have been established at Women College Gandhinagar, Jammu and Girls Higher Secondary School Udhampur to facilitate physical voting by migrants from Kashmir, the spokesperson said.