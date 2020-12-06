‘If you have real power …’: Tejashwi Yadav challenges Nitish Kumar’s government to arrest him

Opinion

Tejashwi Yadav of Rashtriya Janata Dal attacked the government of Bihar led by Nitish Kumar, challenging him to arrest him for protesting in support of farmers’ demands to repeal the Center’s three controversial farm laws. Yadav’s comments came after a case was brought against him and 18 other constituent leaders of the Great Alliance-led opposition in Bihar for protesting without permission amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against you under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Epidemic Diseases Act. An FIR was also filed against 500 unidentified people.

“The government of Bihar, headed by a cowardly prime minister, has filed an FIR against me for raising their voice in support of farmers. If you have any real power, arrest me. If you don’t, I’ll give up. I am even willing to be hanged by the farmers, ”Yadav, the opposition leader in Bihar, tweeted in Hindi.

The RJD, along with other Mahagathbandhan parties, held a rally at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on Saturday in solidarity with agitators from farmers across the country. In reaction to the charges, the RJD also called Nitish Kumar a “coward” and criticized the government for hiring Yadav using “false pretenses”.

“The Bihar government has shown its two-faced character by using shallow and false pretenses to counter Tejashwi Yadav for standing with the farmers and protesting in their support. For the farmers, we are not afraid of even a thousand FIR of this type, ”the party proclaimed.

While the fifth round of talks on Saturday with the leaders of the farmers’ groups was inconclusive, the Center has announced another meeting on December 9. Farmer leaders have said they will go ahead with the Bharat Bandh proposal called by the protesting farmers on December 8.

Farmers protest against the Agricultural Products Trade and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020, the Farmers’ Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) on Price Guarantee and the Agricultural Services Act of 2020 and the Essential Products Act (Amendment ) of 2020.