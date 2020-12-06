Hindustan Times News Updates: West Bengal Governor Says State Government Is Distancing From Rule Of Law And All Latest News

Opinion

West Bengal government is distancing itself from the rule of law: Dhankar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleged on Sunday that the Trinamool Congressional (TMC) government has distanced itself from the rule of law and that the soul of BR Ambedkar, the architect of India’s Constitution, is suffering deeply. read more

Pune Hospital Starts Phase Two Testing of Sputnik V, Volunteers Under Observation

The city’s Noble Hospital administered Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine to combat Covid-19 disease to 17 volunteers over the past three days. The volunteers are currently under observation for any medical symptoms, according to hospital authorities. read more

The Netflix post ‘who did better’ has scenes from Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. This is why

Is the coming of age Bollywood rom-com Jaane Tu … Ya Jaane Na one of your favorite throwback movies? Does the American sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine also have at the top of your watch list? read more

Saif Ali Khan Retracts Raavan’s ‘Human’ Comments After Backlash, Says Adipurush Will Present Story ‘Without Distortion’

Actor Saif Ali Khan has retracted his comment about portraying the demon king Raavan in a ‘human’ way in the upcoming epic, Adipurush. Many, including Ram Kadam of the BJP, had objected to the comment. read more

Be careful in and after a relationship

Sending intimate photos used to be such a taboo; Nobody talked about it, but everyone did. Then people began to realize that sexting was a given, leading to more and more intimate images being sent, leading to women leaking their images on the internet. read more

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli drops another babysitter, still manages to exhaust Matthew Wade

Virat Kohli is going through a rough patch in his cricket career. He hasn’t had his best level of fluency this year, while India has also lost many ODIs in 2020. On top of that, Kohli has lost two receptions in two games for India. read more

Video: Delhi University students join farmers protesting at Singhu border

Students from the University of Delhi joined farmers protesting at the Singhu border on December 5. The students have been helping farmers protesting on the Delhi-Haryana border. They are involved in various tasks such as serving food, making posters, and providing medical aid. Look here