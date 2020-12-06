Hindustan Times News Updates: Mehbooba Mufti Seeks Votes for Pulwama Nominee Waheed Parra in DDC Polls and All Latest News

Opinion

DDC Polls: Mehbooba Mufti Seeks Votes For Pulwama Nominee Waheed Parra

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chairman and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday sought votes for Waheed Parra, who is contesting Pulwama district development council (DDC) polls. read more

CBI files a new case against Sanjay Chandra of Unitech, family in alleged multi-channel fraud

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has brought a case against the former managing director of Unitech Ltd., Sanjay Chandra, his father Ramesh Chandra and his older brother Ajay Chandra for allegedly misleading Canara Bank out of Rs 198 crore, people familiar with said. the development. read more

Chetan Bhagat shares an encounter with a street vendor who sells his books, Internet users have mixed reactions

Author Chetan Bhagat shared a video of his interaction with a street vendor who tried to sell him his own books. The meeting received many reactions from netizens, from people who said that the meeting was healthy to that they called it unnecessary. read more

Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor support farmers’ protest: ‘Their fears must be allayed’

Actors Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor have demonstrated in support of the protesting farmers. Farmers across the country have been staging a massive protest against the government’s new farm laws, which they fear will leave them at the mercy of large corporations. read more

Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in white and gold saree, photos go viral. Get the look

Shehnaaz Gill has her hands full with Tony Kakkar’s latest music video, Shona Shona, which has already racked up as many as 40 million views, featuring alleged boyfriend Siddharth Shukla. read more

India vs Australia, second T20I: Hardik Pandya seals Hardik Pandya’s T20I series for India

India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I three-match series against Australia with a thrilling six-wicket victory in the second match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. read more

Farmers’ Protest: AAP Supports Bharat Bandh Call; Delhi border traffic diverted

The farmers’ protest on the Delhi border entered the ninth day on Sunday. Farmers have been protesting against the Center’s agricultural laws. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar will meet with MoS Kailash Choudhury and MoS Parshottam Rupala. Look here