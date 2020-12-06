Sports

Farmers’ protests continue for the eleventh day: main news | India News

NEW DELHI: The ongoing farmer agitation entered the eleventh day on Sunday before the announced ‘Bharat bandh’ to be observed on December 8th if demands to repeal agricultural marketing laws are not met. Talks between agricultural leaders and Union ministers have so far proved futile. Farmers have rejected the Center’s proposal to amend the laws, demanding instead that a special session of parliament be convened to repeal the laws. Here are the main developments:

SAD delegation meets with Maharashtra CM

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) delegation led by Prem Singh Chandumajra met with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Varsha Bungalow on Sunday. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Chandumajra said: “He (Uddhav Thackeray) said that he will support all farmers’ programs during the upheaval. He will also come to the meeting in Delhi two weeks later. He said he will support the agitation of the farmers. farmers”. . “The SAD, which was part of the NDA government in the Center, severed ties with the BJP on farm laws.

Vijender Singh Says He Will Return Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award

Boxer Vijender Singh, who joined the farmers’ agitation at the Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) on Sunday, said that he will return his Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award if the new agricultural laws are not withdrawn. Singh said: “I came here today because our older brother Punjab is here, so how can the people of Haryana be left behind? If the government does not withdraw the black laws, I will return my Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the highest award. in sports honor of the nation. ” “The farmers unit was always there before it will also remain in the future,” he added.

Traffic Advisories for Travelers Entering Delhi

Delhi traffic police on Sunday appealed to citizens to take alternate routes as along with the Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh, Tikri and Jharoda borders are closed to all kinds of traffic movement. NH 44 is also closed on both sides. Traffic police said that the Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheelers, while the Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicles such as cars and two-wheelers. People coming from Gaziabad are advised to avoid NH 24 to come to Delhi and to use Apsara / Bhopra / DND instead.

Farmers protest against the Agricultural Products Trade and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Guarantee and the Agricultural Services Act of 2020 and the Essential Products Act (Amendment ) of 2020.

(With inputs from agencies)

Reference page