Farmers protest: gas stations will be closed in Haryana on December 8

To extend support for the Bharat Bandh call given by various farmers’ organizations, the Haryana Petroleum Distributors Welfare Association (HPDWA) decided to close all fuel stations in the state on December 8.

The decision was made at a statewide meeting of HPDWA members in Panipat on Sunday.

“As our Anndata (farmers) are on the roads for over a week, we have decided to support their agitation and all fuel stations in Haryana will be closed during Bharat Bandh on December 8,” said Sanjeev Chaudhary, HPDWA state president.

“We call on the government to end this impasse and solve the problem so that farmers, their children and women, who are sitting on the roads braving the cold, can return to their homes,” he added.

He said that the ongoing unrest has affected all sectors and sectors of society, as thousands of people were unable to go to their jobs and the fuel sector is the most affected, as farmers buy 40% of the fuel. total.

Members of the association alleged that the government does not seem serious to resolve the issue even after several rounds of meetings.

“The government must accept all the demands of the farmers and end this turmoil,” he added.

A three-member committee of HPDWA has even been formed to extend support to farmers by opening their Farmer Fuel Stations at the Singhu and Tikari borders of Haryana and Delhi and providing free fuel to farmers heading to Delhi.