Farm Laws Won’t Be Repealed, Amendments Can Be Made, Says MoS Agriculture | India News

NEW DELHI: State Minister for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary reiterated Sunday that all three laws passed by the government are in favor of farmers, adding that the laws will not be repealed, but if necessary, the government will make some amendments. to the laws. to recognize the demands of agitating farmers.

“These laws passed by the government will give farmers freedom. We always said that farmers should have the right to sell their crops wherever they want. Even the Swaminathan Commission report recommends’ that. I don’t think the laws should be repealed. If necessary , some amendments will be made to the laws to recognize the demands of farmers on the move, “said Choudhary.

He assured farmers that, as the government has previously said, the minimum support price (MSP) for crops will continue and that the Center is ready to deliver it in writing as well.

“I think that the government of Congress in different states and also the opposition party is trying to instigate the peasants. The peasants of the nation are in favor of these laws but some politicians are trying to add fuel to the fire,” said the minister. repeating the BJP ruler. opposition allegation of misleading protesting farmers.

Choudhary again maintained that “real farmers”, who are still working on their farms, “don’t bother” with the three laws, claiming that the agitators are “lured” by “political benefits.”

“I have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and farmers. I am sure that farmers will never make a decision that causes disturbances anywhere in the country. These laws have given them freedom. I do not believe that real farmers, who They work on their farms, they are upset about it. I think farmers should think about how this is being politicized and not be attracted to those who are trying to get political benefits, “he added.

Meanwhile, the farmers’ protest against the three agricultural laws passed by the Center entered its 11th day today with demonstrations on the Sant Nirankari Samagam field in Burari on the outskirts of Delhi and other border areas.

The protesting farmers had called for a national lockdown on December 8.

Farmers protest against the Agricultural Products Trade and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Guarantee and the Agricultural Services Act of 2020 and the Essential Products Act (Amendment ) of 2020.

Times of India