Covid positive cabin crew flew on an Air India Express flight | India News

NEW DELHI: A Covid-positive Air India Express cabin crew was signed up for service on a Delhi-Madurai sector flight last month. While the airline says the crew member’s test report came after the flight took off, some insiders claim the same thing happened before the aircraft operated from Delhi and that the crew shortage may have led to the passing through stop the report.

“Covid tests are not mandatory for the crew before operating domestic flights. The crew member did a test on November 12 when he was going to operate an international flight on November 14. On November 13, Delhi-Madurai IX 012 was to operate. The airline received its report by email from the laboratory at 10.28 a.m. M. November 13, while the flight to Madurai from Delhi took off at 9.55 am, ”said an airline official.

Confirming this, an AI Express spokesperson said the airline is “conducting a detailed investigation into this matter.”

Times of India