Covid-19 case burden in India rises to 96.44 lakh | India News

NEW DELHI: India’s number of Covid-19 cases increased to 96.44 lakh, while the total number of people who have recovered from the disease exceeded 91 lakh, bringing the national recovery rate to 94 37%, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health updated on Sunday.

The number of active Covid-19 cases dropped to almost 4 lakh after 138 days.

Total coronavirus cases rose to 96,44,222 with 36,011 new infections reported in one day, while the death toll rose to 1.40 lakh with 482 new deaths, data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease rose to 91.00,792, bringing the national recovery rate to 94.37%, while the COVID-19 fatality rate stood at 1.45%.

There are 4,03,248 active coronavirus infections in the country, representing 4.18 percent of the total number of cases, according to the data.

India’s Covid-19 count had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, and 40 lakh on September 5. It went from 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and exceeded 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the ICMR, as of December 5, 14,69,86,575 samples have been analyzed and on Saturday 11,01,063 samples have been analyzed.

