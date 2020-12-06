Congress, Left, TRS, Trinamool: List of parties that support Bharat Bandh on December 8

Opinion

The Bharat Bandh proposal called by the farmers ‘unions on December 8 is gathering steam as various political parties have extended their support for the farmers’ cause and called for a nationwide strike. Although union leaders are in talks with the Center about the three farm bills they oppose, the farmers have announced that their proposed plan for a national strike, one day before the next round of talks with the Center, will be the track. Normal life is likely to arrive on December 8, as farmers now have the support of various unions and political parties that are in power in many states. Banking and transportation services are likely to be affected on December 8, as unions have already backed the strike.

Congress

In support of the bandh on December 8, there will be demonstrations in all party offices, districts and state headquarters. The decision to support the bandh stems from the long-held position of Congress on farm laws. Congressional leader Rahul Gandhi had previously addressed kisan demonstrations in Punjab after the laws were enacted.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi

Telangana Prime Minister and TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao extended his full support for Bharat Bandh on Sunday. Rao has appealed to party workers to make the bandh a success. He said that TRS members would actively participate in the bandh.

Rashtriya Janata Dal

The Rashtriya Janata Dal has expressed its support for the farmers’ protest and is supporting the call for a national strike. On Saturday, Tejashwi, along with some opposition leaders from Bihar, were booked for demonstrating in a no-go area without permission.

Left parties

Left-wing parties, including the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), the Revolutionary Socialist Party, and the All India Forward Bloc, are supporting the farmers. In a joint statement issued by them, the left-wing parties appealed to all other political parties and forces that support the cause of farmers and have demanded the repeal of these laws to extend their support and cooperation to the so-called bandh of 8 of December.

Trinamool

Trinamool has announced “moral support” for the national strike. The party has said that the protests will take place on December 8 in solidarity with the cause of farmers.

In addition to political parties, a joint trade union forum including the National Congress of Trade Unions of India (INTUC), the Congress of Trade Unions of India (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), the Trade Union Center of India (CITU), All India United The Trade Union Center (AIUTUC) and the Trade Union Coordination Center (TUCC) are supporting the bandh.

Among banking unions, the civil servants’ unions of the Indian Bank Officials Confederation (AIBOC), the Indian Bank Officials Association (AIBOA) and the National Congress of Indian Bank Officials (INBOC) have supported farmers.

