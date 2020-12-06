India Top Headlines

Congress backs the call for farmers “Bharat Bandh”, will hold demonstrations across the country on December 8 | India News

NEW DELHI: On Sunday, Congress expressed “unconditional” support for the ‘Bharat Bandh’ convened on December 8 by farmers unions against the new agricultural marketing laws and announced that it will hold protests on that day in all districts and state headquarters. . in solidarity with the demands of farmers.

Representatives of thousands of agitating farmers, who have been sitting at various borders in the national capital since November 26, have said that their call for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on December 8 will be observed in full force.

Addressing the media at AICC headquarters here, Congress spokesman Pawan Khera said: “I would also like to announce that the Congress party extends its unconditional support to the Bharat Bandh on December 8.”

Former party chief Rahul Gandhi, through tractor rallies, signature drives and Kisaan rallies, has been raising the party’s voice in support of farmers, he said.

“All the headquarters in our district and in Pradesh will participate in this bandh. They will hold demonstrations and make sure the bandh is a success,” Khera said.

“The whole world is witnessing the plight of our farmers. The whole world is seeing the horrible sight of farmers sitting outside the capital in the middle of the night in winter waiting for the government to listen to them,” he said.

The congressional spokesperson criticized the government for introducing the new farm laws and asked what the rush was to enact the laws.

“In the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government in June surreptitiously brings ordinances, what was the rush, the whole country focused on the consequences of Covid-19, the economic, social and health consequences, but the government was busy surreptitiously bringing in ordinances to help his industrial and corporate friends, “Khera alleged.

“Where was the need to bring these laws so fast, suspended the opposition parties from Parliament, did not follow parliamentary procedure and hastened the approval of bills, why the rush?” He said.

Khera claimed that the government did not trust farmers and was now “hiding behind” the interest of farmers.

“If I were really concerned about the interest of farmers, I would have followed their advice before introducing these laws,” he said.

“What we are seeing today is the result of a conspiracy between the government and its corporate friends, in which the victim would be the farmer, and the farmer knows it,” Khera said.

Talks between the government and protesting farmers remained inconclusive on Saturday, even after five rounds of discussions, as union leaders stuck to their demand for repeal of the new farm laws and launched into a ‘maun vrat ‘looking for a clear answer of’ yes or no ‘. forcing the Center to convene another meeting on December 9 to resolve the deadlock.

Farmers protest against the Agreement on Price Assurance and Agricultural Services for Farmers (Empowerment and Protection), 2020; Trade in Agricultural Products and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Law, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agricultural sector that will cut out middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, protesting farmers have expressed their fear that the new laws would pave the way to remove the Minimum Livelihood Price safety cushion and wipe out the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of large corporations. The Center has repeatedly stated that these mechanisms will continue.

Times of India