Committed to the realization of Ambedkar’s dreams for our nation: PM Modi on his death anniversary | India News
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary on Sunday, saying his thoughts and the ideals keep giving strength to millions.
Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and an icon of the Dalits, passed away in 1956.
Remembering the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar in Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His thoughts and ideals continue to give stre… https://t.co/bR4laRz2A1
– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1607220248000
“Remembering the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar in Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His thoughts and ideals continue to empower millions. We are committed to fulfilling the dreams he had for our nation,” Modi tweeted.