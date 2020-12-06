boxer-vijender-singh-joins-protesting-farmers-and-says-rajiv-gandhi-khel-ratna-will-return

Opinion

Boxer Vijender Singh on Sunday expressed solidarity with farmers protesting against the legislation enacted by the Center earlier this year and said that Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna will return his award if the government does not repeal the “black laws”. “If the government does not withdraw the black laws, I will return my Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award,” said Singh, who joined Congress and contested the Lok Sabha elections last year, according to the ANI news agency.

Five former Punjab athletes also joined the protest at the Singhu border on Sunday. Arjuna laureates Rajbir Kaur and Gurmail Singh, who played hockey, former wrestler Kartar Singh, former boxer Jaipal Singh and Dhyan Chand award winner Ajit Singh, were among them.

“Many former players like Sajjan Singh Cheema, who were unable to join us due to health problems or other problems, have presented us with their sports awards,” said Kartar Singh, who was awarded with Padma Shri and Arjuna, as quoted by the news agency PTI on Saturday. . “If they are not allocated a time to meet with the president, we will place our awards outside the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday,” Rajbir Kaur said on Saturday.

Other former athletes who have also supported the restless farmers include award winner Dhyan Chand and Olympian Gurmail Singh, Arjuna-winning kabaddi player Hardeep Singh, and Arjuna award-winning weightlifter Tara Singh. On Friday, former national boxing coach Gurbax Singh Sandhu, during whose tenure India won its first Olympic medal in the sport, Padma Shri Kaur Singh’s boxer and Arjuna’s winning boxer Jaipal Singh had also announced that they would return their awards. .

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been agitating across Delhi’s five borders for the past 11 days. They want the Center to repeal three laws it passed during the monsoon session of Parliament, saying they would allow large corporations to exploit them. However, the government maintains that the new reform agenda will lead to better crop prices and greater investment in the agricultural sector.

The farmers have called for a national strike on December 8 against the legislation. The measure has been endorsed by several political parties, including Congress. In addition, the leaders of the farmers’ unions and the ministers of the unions will meet for the sixth time on December 10 to reach a conclusion of the deadlock.