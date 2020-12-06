India Top Headlines

BJP calls on militants to lay down their arms and take up the pen as Modi’s government will take development to new heights | India News

JAMMU: Senior BJP Leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Sunday called on militants to lay down their weapons and grab a pen as the Narendra Modi government vows to take Jammu and Kashmir to new heights of development.

However, he warned those who did not evade the path of violence to prepare to be “completely” annihilated.

“J&K is the crown of India and our government is sincere in bringing development in the region to the top as well. We will ensure electricity, water and better roads and without loss of charge and darkness, which is the hallmark of Congress and the gang. Gupkar, “Hussain, who is the national spokesman for the BJP, told reporters here.

The former Union minister, who has been camping in the Kashmir Valley for the past 15 days in connection with the ongoing District Development Council (DDC) elections, arrived in Jammu on Sunday morning. He is expected to campaign for the party’s candidates in different areas, including Doda, for the next three days before returning to the valley.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants a pen in the hands of the local youth … Put down the gun and pick up the pen, as anyone who engages in terrorism will face (the operation) with all their might,” he said, praising to the security agencies for breaking a terrorist plan to carry out a major strike in the country.

He said the Modi government is fighting the militancy and those who take pleasure in dividing the people.

Describing people’s response to the party’s campaign in the valley as “encouraging”, Hussain said he held a “public meeting in a village that is the birthplace of Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen’s second-in-command, Amir Khan. Saturday”. .

“We unfurled the BJP flag in the village and thousands of people attended the rally,” he said.

“The entire route from Srinagar to Anantnag was decorated with BJP flags. I spoke to people at the grassroots level during my visit to a nook and corner of the valley and they want development and a better future for their children,” he said. adding that only BJP can fulfill their aspirations.

Hussain said that the BJP is receiving the support of everyone throughout the Union Territory.

“The people of Jammu have always been with the party and BJP is living in their hearts. Our aim is to make J&K the tourist center of the world,” said the BJP leader, adding that the BJP government would lead UT forward and would guarantee enough. employment opportunities for local youth.

Referring to the battery of Union ministers who flocked to Jammu and Kashmir to campaign for the DDC elections being held for the first time in the UT, Hussain said his party has taken these elections seriously.

“Our rivals have raised objections as to why BJP leaders, including Union ministers, come to JK to campaign for the DDC polls. I want to tell you that we are all BJP workers, whatever position in government. or in the party. We are workers and we are in a campaign to make the lotus blossom everywhere, “he said.

He asked why the leaders of the Popular Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) are not moving.

“They are not interested (in campaigning) and they just take pleasure in making accusations. They should stop misleading the public,” Shahnawaz said.

He said that the BJP aims to implement the three-tier Panchayati Raj System in Jammu and Kashmir.

In this DDC election, we seek votes for development, dynastic free J&K and corruption free. We are focused on this, ”he added.

Original source