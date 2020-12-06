BJP ally RLP supports Bharat Bandh’s call and threatens to exit coalition – jaipur

Opinion

The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party, extended its support for the farmers’ agitation on Sunday. RLP deputy Hanuman Beniwal, in a video message posted on Twitter, said that he will also accept a call about his support for the NDA after December 9 if the government does not solve the problems facing farmers.

Beniwal in his video message said: “We had decided very early which side we would choose. Farmers want these laws repealed. If the prime minister wants to help farmers, he must implement the measures suggested in the Swaminathan Commission Report. “

He also called the recently passed bills “black laws” and said that after December 8, RLP officials will meet to decide whether they want to continue supporting the NDA-led government.

Beniwal said: “We fully support the call of the farmer groups for Bharat Bandh. I also urge RLP workers to peacefully engage in Bandh and extend their support to farmers. ‘

The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party had previously asked the Center to alleviate concerns about recently passed agricultural bills. Rajasthan’s political party was formed by Hanuman Beniwal, MP from Nagaur, in 2018. He was previously the leader of the BJP.

Beniwal asked Interior Minister Amit Shah on November 30 to reconsider the recently passed laws or else the RLP will have to reconsider its ties to the BJP. He said: “Today, I have written to Shah that if the laws are not withdrawn, we will reconsider our alliance with NDA.”

He also said that he would not hesitate to march to Delhi. He further added: “We are with the farmers and, if necessary, we will march to Delhi. The Prime Minister and the Shah must dialogue with the farmers and provide a space to celebrate a dharna in the capital. If any kind of mistreatment is inflicted on farmers, farmers across the country will be on the streets of Delhi’s gherao. “

Previously, Shiromani Akali Dal resigned from the NDA coalition for the passage of agricultural laws. SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal had resigned from the union ministry, ending the two-decade relationship between the BJP and SAD.

The farmers called for a Bharat Bandh on December 8 demanding that the government repeal the bills: Price Assurance Agreement and Agricultural Services for Farmers (Empowerment and Protection); the Draft Law on Trade in Agricultural Products and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation); and the Essential Commodities Bill (Amendment).